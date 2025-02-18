Shoreline Economic Forecast 2025 - March 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025


Join us for an exclusive economic forecasting event at the historic Crest Cinema in Shoreline! Gain insights into the future of real estate and business from some of the region’s top experts.

Featured Speakers:
  • Matthew Gardner – Economist
  • Rod Dembowski: King County Councilmember
  • Elliott Krivenko – PNW Market Analyst, CoStar
  • Nathan Daum – Economic Development Manager, City of Shoreline
Event Details:
Presented by:
  • Jack Malek, Windermere Realtor
  • Suzan Shayler, CFP – Edward Jones
Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable market insights that impact Shoreline and beyond. Reserve your seat today!


