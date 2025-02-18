Shoreline Economic Forecast 2025 - March 18, 2025
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Join us for an exclusive economic forecasting event at the historic Crest Cinema in Shoreline! Gain insights into the future of real estate and business from some of the region’s top experts.
Featured Speakers:
- Matthew Gardner – Economist
- Rod Dembowski: King County Councilmember
- Elliott Krivenko – PNW Market Analyst, CoStar
- Nathan Daum – Economic Development Manager, City of Shoreline
- Crest Cinema, 16505 5th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
- March 18, 2025 fro 11am – 12:30pm
- Free Tickets available on Eventbrite
- Jack Malek, Windermere Realtor
- Suzan Shayler, CFP – Edward Jones
0 comments:
Post a Comment