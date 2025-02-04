4th Annual Lantern Festival Saturday February 22, 2025



This Saturday is the 4th annual Lantern Festival hosted by the City of Shoreline and ShoreLake Arts.





Please join us to celebrate the Year of the Snake. This event is free and for all ages! (There will be food for purchase)





We have once again partnered with International Performing Arts to fill the afternoon with music, dance, and crafts. Yes, the Lion Dance is back!