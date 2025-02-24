Growing Groceries classes online from WSU Master Gardener Program

The WSU Extension King County Master Gardener Program presents spring series gardening classes on Zoom.

Growing Groceries and PNW Garden Savvy each present six classes, covering a variety of topics.

Warm Season Series classes are presented on selected Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 8:30pm on Zoom, from April 16 to June 25, 2025. 

Topics include tips on growing peppers, tomatoes, and eggplant; legumes; summer plant starts for later harvest, and more. Classes will be recorded and available to registered participants following the class.

Visit the Growing Groceries website for a full description of classes and to register. 

Classes may be purchased individually for $8.00 or purchase a series subscription for $40. A limited number of tuition fee waivers are available and can be requested via the registration page. Please note that tuition waivers are for individual classes only and cannot be used for a series subscription.

Register for Growing Groceries and learn how to grow delicious, nutritious food using sustainable gardening techniques! Registration is open now. Information and registration at Growing Groceries.


