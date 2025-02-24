The Seattle Times: Three new restaurants opening in Shoreline
Monday, February 24, 2025
|Triumph Valley
Photo by Greg Weatherford
In an extensive article in the food section of The Seattle Times, food writer Tan Vinh has revealed a soft opening date for Triumph Valley, located in Shoreline Place on Westminster Way NE.
"After a year of teasing its fans, Triumph Valley will run a hush-hush soft opening March 30 at its new 180-seat restaurant at 15323 Westminster Way N., a few blocks off Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.
"Triumph Valley’s signature salted egg yolk mochi and all its steamed and fried dumpling standbys will be served daily from 11am to 3:30pm."
He also noted that two other restaurants have recently opened in Shoreline: the Vietnamese cafe Green Papaya and Mediterranean Gyro Sababa.
Green Papaya is located at 20216 Ballinger Way in Ballinger Village, in the corner next to the gym. They opened on February 15, 2025.
Gyro Sababa is located in Aurora Village in the building behind the gas pumps at 1291 N 205th St.
They have Mediterranean cuisine with gyros, shawarma, and salads.
0 comments:
Post a Comment