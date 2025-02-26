What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? February 26 – March 4
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Whether you're looking to challenge your mind at a family-friendly chess club or dive into thoughtful discussions on health, soil, and food at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden annual meeting, there's a little something for everyone. From hands-on tech sessions like 3D printing and urban mapping to community support groups and volunteer tutoring, these events promise fun, learning, and connection for all ages.
Chess Club for Kids and Teens
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult. We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library, lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550. Registration not required.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Guest Speakers and Annual Meeting
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Come hear about the major Kruckeberg accomplishments of 2024 and get a peek at what’s ahead in 2025! Then we’ll hear from local authors, David R. Montgomery (UW professor of geomorphology) and Anne Biklé (biologist and environmental planner) as they delve into the intricate, powerful relationships between human health, soil, microorganisms and food. Check out the book signing after the talk! Their books include “The Hidden Half of Nature: The Microbial Roots of Life and Health” and “What Your Food Ate: How to Heal Our Land and Reclaim Our Health”. Prepare to be fascinated!
Check out the author’s website and books here!
Free Event: $10 suggested donation
Parent/Guardian Group Stronger Together
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
6:15 PM - 7:45 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Please join the compassionate Stronger Together Group if you are a Shoreline School District parent/guardian feeling overwhelmed navigating your student's mental health challenges. We will meet in an open and safe space to connect with each other, share wisdom, struggles, resources, and together, we will make the journey less lonely. Meetings will be facilitated by a local parent who will not provide professional advice.
Website: https://www.shorelinepta.org/
Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall
Thursday, February 27, 2025
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. From 10 am-4 pm Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: Fluorescent bulbs, Textiles, Books, Electronics, Small appliances, Styrofoam, Small propane canisters. Please note: Recology will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above. Drop-off limits apply. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person!
Fred Hutch Cancer Center Mammogram Van
Friday, February 28, 2025
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center (Parking Lot)
We are excited to announce additional dates to host the Fred Hutch Mammogram Van! It is incredibly convenient to come to the Center for your yearly screening! It ensures timely access to essential health screenings without the need for long travel or waiting times. This service brings peace of mind and promotes active health management within the community. Appointments are scheduled directly with the Fred Hutch’s scheduling line. Unfortunately, the van cannot accommodate participants requiring wheelchairs, walkers, or canes. Call to Schedule: 206-606-7800
Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool Open House
Saturday, March 1, 2025
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
Join us to learn more about co-op, explore our facilities, discover our curriculum and meet our teachers! Open to all families with children from birth to five years old.
Conifer identification with Walt Bubelis
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Session 1 - 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Session 2 - 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Want to tell a Western Red Cedar from a Lawson Cypress? A yew from a young redwood? Here’s a short introduction to the major conifers that are in our gardens. Both native and exotics will be covered. We’ll start with sprigs for the up-close details and then go outside for the big picture. Instructor: Walt Bubelis, retired horticulture professor at Edmonds College. Please Note: This class will take place both indoors and outdoors, please dress accordingly.
Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.
Members $25 | Non-members $45.
Hackamapathon 2: Electric Bike-aloo - Mapping Tools for Urbanist Activism
Saturday, March 1, 2025
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Shoreline Library
On March 1, we’ll return to the Shoreline Public Library to play around with some online civic mapping and geospatial tools. This one will have a focus on tools for bike ride planning and bike advocacy. The session will be a very casual exploration of a few digital tools - we'll see what looks interesting and go from there! No coding knowledge is required, and you don't need to be a cyclist! Bring a laptop if you have one, although a tablet or mobile phone can also work.
3D Printer Orientation: Foundations of CAD
Saturday, March 1, 2025
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Learn how to find, prepare, and print 3D models on our Prusa MK3S+ 3D printer! No previous knowledge is required. This class will cover where to source 3D models online, how to slice files using Prusa Slicer, and how to operate the machine. In addition, this class will include an introduction to CAD with onshape. You are encouraged to bring your own laptop to the class and download Prusa Slicer and create an onshape account, but it is not required.
What’s Happening at the Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries?
