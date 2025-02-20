Introduction to Mosaic Art class Saturday

Thursday, February 20, 2025


Spots are still available for a Saturday class through Shoreline Community College Continuing Education.

Join us for a creative 2-hour mosaic candle holder class and craft a stunning, custom piece to light up your space!

Saturday February 22, 2025 from 11am to 1pm

Supplies included but students can also bring their own tiles upon approval of the instructor. 


Free parking on campus on Saturdays.


