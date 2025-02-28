Senator Murray statement on mass layoffs beginning at NOAA

NOAA Research enables better forecasts, earlier warnings for natural disasters,

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on reports that mass layoffs are beginning at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which has a major footprint in Washington state, where NOAA employs over 700 people, many at Magnuson Park on Sand Point Way in north Seattle.





"Reliable forecasting saves lives and property—so much of our economy hinges on accurate weather predictions, whether it’s agriculture or shipping routes. This is dangerous and could be catastrophic for our economy.



“This is a huge setback for Washington state in particular, where NOAA employs over 700 people and is a trusted partner for our agencies, Tribes, and fisheries—all of whom rely on the agency’s work to protect and restore marine resources that are essential to our state’s economy and culture.





"NOAA scientists are the experts on our oceans, fisheries, and so much else—and without them on the job, we can’t save our salmon or protect our environment here in the Pacific Northwest.



“Two billionaires with zero clue of what NOAA does are putting lives and property at serious risk in their corrupt mission to break government and enrich themselves.”







“Whether they know it or not, every American in every part of the country relies on NOAA every day—for everything from weather forecasts and storm warnings to the restoration and management of our marine resources and fisheries, which is especially important in Washington state.“Now Trump and Elon Musk are aiming their wrecking ball at NOAA and mass firing scientists, weather forecasters, and so many others for no reason—laying off dozens of people in Washington state who do mission-critical work that will now have to come to a screeching halt.