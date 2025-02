The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will meet on TUESDAY 7pm on Zoom February 18, 2025. The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will meet on TUESDAY 7pm on Zoom February 18, 2025.





Our guest is Shoreline's new police chief Tommy Collins. Come meet the chief and hear what he has to say about policing in Shoreline.





If you are not already on their mailing list, request the meeting link at ELNABoard@gmail.com or use the QR code.