Power out for over 5,000 households in LFP and east Shoreline

Tuesday, February 25, 2025


Just after midnight on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 the lights went out across the northeast part of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

City Light reports 8,000 outages, so we have the distinction of having over half of them.

  • 4443 in the dark red section
  • 26 in the orange
  • 391
  • 712 in the red section

Generally each section reflects one causing event - generally a tree or branch fall. When they find the epicenter and repair it, almost everyone gets their power back at the same time


Hope your generators kicked in and you are snugly tucked up in bed, which crews work to restore power.

The wind is still gusting, so this is probably not the end of power outages.

--Diane Hettrick




Posted by DKH at 1:51 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  