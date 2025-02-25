Power out for over 5,000 households in LFP and east Shoreline
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Just after midnight on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 the lights went out across the northeast part of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
City Light reports 8,000 outages, so we have the distinction of having over half of them.
- 4443 in the dark red section
- 26 in the orange
- 391
- 712 in the red section
Generally each section reflects one causing event - generally a tree or branch fall. When they find the epicenter and repair it, almost everyone gets their power back at the same time
Hope your generators kicked in and you are snugly tucked up in bed, which crews work to restore power.
The wind is still gusting, so this is probably not the end of power outages.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment