Free presentation at Shoreline Community College - the Yucatan Peninsula
Friday, February 21, 2025
The community is invited to Shoreline Community College for a presentation with The Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program Fellow and underwater archaeologist, Ana K. Celis, from Mexico.
Natural & Cultural Heritage of the Yucatan Peninsula
Free, but register here
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 5:30 to 6:30pm
Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Pagoda Union Building Quiet Dining Room
In a highly interconnected world, it is important to consider the history and values of the local communities where we travel. This lecture will present a grassroots approach to preserving the world's largest underwater cave systems and its connections with the natural and cultural heritage of the Yucatán Península (México).
Parking is free and links to campus maps can be found here: Maps Home | Shoreline Community College
