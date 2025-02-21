Free presentation at Shoreline Community College - the Yucatan Peninsula

Friday, February 21, 2025


The community is invited to Shoreline Community College for a presentation with The Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program Fellow and underwater archaeologist, Ana K. Celis, from Mexico.

Natural & Cultural Heritage of the Yucatan Peninsula
Free, but register here

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 5:30 to 6:30pm
Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Pagoda Union Building Quiet Dining Room

In a highly interconnected world, it is important to consider the history and values of the local communities where we travel. This lecture will present a grassroots approach to preserving the world's largest underwater cave systems and its connections with the natural and cultural heritage of the Yucatán Península (México).

Parking is free and links to campus maps can be found here: Maps Home | Shoreline Community College


Posted by DKH at 11:05 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  