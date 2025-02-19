What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? February 19 - 25





Game On! at Shoreline Library



Wednesday, February 19, 2025



3:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Plus, we'll have an assortment of board games available too! Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.







Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library



Wednesday, February 19, 2025



5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!



ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy. org.

If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at





Pajama Story Time at Shoreline Library



Wednesday, February 19, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:00 PM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Toddler Story Time at Richmond Beach Library



Thursday, February 20, 2025



10:15 AM 10:45 AM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your toddler's early literacy skills. Ages 18 to 36 months with adult. Registration not required.







Drop-In Technical Assistance



Thursday, February 20, 2025



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.







Preschool Story Time at Richmond Beach Library



Thursday, February 20, 2025



11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your preschooler’s early literacy skills. Ages 3 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.







Hot Sauce Taste-Off



Thursday, February 20, 2025



12:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Taste, compare, and discover new favorites. Tantalize your tastebuds with our line-up of premium and artisan hot sauces. Bring the heat and find a new favorite! And if the Scovilles are a little too high for your tastes, we'll have plenty of T&C Everyday milk to cool you down.







Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library



Friday, February 21, 2025



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Story Time at the Museum



Saturday, February 22, 2025



10:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Join us in our next program as we explore WEATHER through stories, music, movement and art! This is a free event for ages 1-8 with adult. We hope to see you there!







SHORELAKE ARTS

元宵

节

LANTERN FESTIVAL



Saturday, February 22, 2025



12:00 PM - 3:30 PM



Come celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 22, 2025 at The Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline. Shoreline and Lake Forest Park

海岸線和湖泊森林公園

are vibrant cities, rich in cultural diversity. This event brings people together to celebrate the lively arts and traditions around the Lunar New Year. Stop by and celebrate traditional and contemporary Asian culture, food, art, and music. The festival will feature a Lion Dance, music, Kung Fu demonstrations, hands-on art, food trucks and more!



Free to attend and open for all ages, though donations are greatly appreciated.







Meet the Winemaker: Andrew Januik



Saturday, February 22, 2025



12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Join us for a tasting with winemaker Andrew Januik of local favorite Novelty Hill/Januik Winery. The son of a world-renowned winemaker, Andrew was born with winemaking in his blood and the proof is in the pressing. Every single one of the wines that Andrew has made since starting his eponymous label in 2011 have all been rated above 90 points. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation!



Must be 21 or over to attend.







Join us for beer and wine tastings at your local T&C



Saturday, February 22, 2025



12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Enjoy some of our bonus beer and wine tastings in the markets this month! Join us to see what our knowledgeable staff have lined up just for you. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the tasting to make your experience extra delicious. Must be 21 or over to attend.







Chess Club for Kids and Teens



Sunday, February 23, 2025



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult.



lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550.

We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library,or 206.362.7550.

Registration not required.







Ask an Architect-Developer



Sunday, February 23, 2025



2:00 PM - 3:30 PM



Meet Cary Westerbeck, Bothell-based architect and small-scale developer, for a conversation about designing, financing, and building liveable communities. Bring your questions!



About Cary: Architect and small developer Cary Westerbeck grew up in the Seattle area and started his architecture practice in 2009. Over 10 years ago Cary became intrigued with the Architect as Developer model and began working towards his first project. In 2019 Cary completed his first mixed-use building, Fir Street Flats, in downtown Bothell, and is now working with partners Jared Banks, AIA, and GC Brent Schropp in their development company TenOne20 LLC. A member of CNU, Strong Towns, and ULI, Cary is an advocate for urbanism, abundant housing, and compact, walkable, equitable communities. Cary currently serves on the Bothell Planning Commission, and was previously a board member for Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County. Cary earned a B.A. from UW Bothell in 1999, and a Master of Architecture from UW Seattle in 2004, earning his architecture license in 2010.







Baby Story Time



Monday, February 24, 2025



10:00 AM - 10:45 AM



Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.