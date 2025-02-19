What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? February 19 - 25
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
February 19 - 25
Shoreline is packed with exciting events this week! Gamers can battle it out at Game On! at Shoreline Library, while DIYers get hands-on at Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library.
Spice things up at T&C Market’s Hot Sauce Taste-Off, celebrate culture at ShoreLake Arts’ Lantern Festival, or sip on top-rated wines with winemaker Andrew Januik.
No matter your interests, there’s plenty to explore, learn, and enjoy—mark your calendars and join in the fun!
For more details and upcoming events visit https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar.
Game On! at Shoreline Library
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Plus, we'll have an assortment of board games available too! Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!
If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.
org.
Pajama Story Time at Shoreline Library
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.
Toddler Story Time at Richmond Beach Library
Thursday, February 20, 2025
10:15 AM 10:45 AM
Richmond Beach Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your toddler's early literacy skills. Ages 18 to 36 months with adult. Registration not required.
Drop-In Technical Assistance
Thursday, February 20, 2025
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.
Preschool Story Time at Richmond Beach Library
Thursday, February 20, 2025
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Richmond Beach Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your preschooler’s early literacy skills. Ages 3 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.
Hot Sauce Taste-Off
Thursday, February 20, 2025
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Taste, compare, and discover new favorites. Tantalize your tastebuds with our line-up of premium and artisan hot sauces. Bring the heat and find a new favorite! And if the Scovilles are a little too high for your tastes, we'll have plenty of T&C Everyday milk to cool you down.
Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library
Friday, February 21, 2025
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.
Story Time at the Museum
Saturday, February 22, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Join us in our next program as we explore WEATHER through stories, music, movement and art! This is a free event for ages 1-8 with adult. We hope to see you there!
SHORELAKE ARTS 元宵节 LANTERN FESTIVAL
Saturday, February 22, 2025
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Spartan Recreation Center
Come celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 22, 2025 at The Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline. Shoreline and Lake Forest Park 海岸線和湖泊森林公園 are vibrant cities, rich in cultural diversity. This event brings people together to celebrate the lively arts and traditions around the Lunar New Year. Stop by and celebrate traditional and contemporary Asian culture, food, art, and music. The festival will feature a Lion Dance, music, Kung Fu demonstrations, hands-on art, food trucks and more!
Free to attend and open for all ages, though donations are greatly appreciated.
Meet the Winemaker: Andrew Januik
Saturday, February 22, 2025
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Join us for a tasting with winemaker Andrew Januik of local favorite Novelty Hill/Januik Winery. The son of a world-renowned winemaker, Andrew was born with winemaking in his blood and the proof is in the pressing. Every single one of the wines that Andrew has made since starting his eponymous label in 2011 have all been rated above 90 points. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation!
Must be 21 or over to attend.
Join us for beer and wine tastings at your local T&C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Enjoy some of our bonus beer and wine tastings in the markets this month! Join us to see what our knowledgeable staff have lined up just for you. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the tasting to make your experience extra delicious. Must be 21 or over to attend.
Chess Club for Kids and Teens
Sunday, February 23, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult.
We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library, lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550.
Registration not required.
Ask an Architect-Developer
Sunday, February 23, 2025
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Meet Cary Westerbeck, Bothell-based architect and small-scale developer, for a conversation about designing, financing, and building liveable communities. Bring your questions!
About Cary: Architect and small developer Cary Westerbeck grew up in the Seattle area and started his architecture practice in 2009. Over 10 years ago Cary became intrigued with the Architect as Developer model and began working towards his first project. In 2019 Cary completed his first mixed-use building, Fir Street Flats, in downtown Bothell, and is now working with partners Jared Banks, AIA, and GC Brent Schropp in their development company TenOne20 LLC. A member of CNU, Strong Towns, and ULI, Cary is an advocate for urbanism, abundant housing, and compact, walkable, equitable communities. Cary currently serves on the Bothell Planning Commission, and was previously a board member for Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County. Cary earned a B.A. from UW Bothell in 1999, and a Master of Architecture from UW Seattle in 2004, earning his architecture license in 2010.
Baby Story Time
Monday, February 24, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Shoreline Library
Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.
WORK PARTY @Paramount Open Space Park
Monday, February 24, 2025
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Paramount Open Space
We invite you to our upcoming work party! We’re excited to continue our restoration efforts at Paramount Open Space with the help of volunteer neighbors, friends, and family. People of all ages welcome as no experience is necessary. A great opportunity to meet your neighbors and build community! Help us continue to remove invasive plants and roots in preparation for future planting. We will expand out from the area that was cleared out, near the parking lot, at the previous two work parties. We may also tackle other sites within the park.
Tools: All necessary tools will be provided. Coffee, water, and light snacks also provided. Help us reduce waste by bringing a refillable bottle.
Remember to dress for the weather with long sleeves and boots.
More Info at: https://friendsofparamount.org
