ORCA announces updated Regional Day Pass fare to improve transit affordability
Friday, February 28, 2025
This price change, approved by the ORCA Joint Board, saves money and enhances convenience for customers who use multiple transit services in a single day.
Effective March 1, 2025, the new ORCA Regional Day Pass will be available for just $6 for adult riders, and $2 for ORCA LIFT and RRFP senior and disabled cardholders, providing unlimited rides on participating transit services for one day for the cost of just two trips.
This fare adjustment, first introduced in 2024 as a promotional pilot, ensures that riders can travel seamlessly throughout the Puget Sound area all day long while enjoying significant cost savings.
This cost reduction also aligns with the reduction in fares for Sound Transit Express Bus service, now $3 per trip, and Community Transit’s reduced fare, now $1.
The new price reduction to the ORCA Regional Day Pass comes after a promotional period that launched last August 2024. The ORCA Day pass is accepted on most transit services, including buses and trains, throughout the region**.
“The new ORCA Day Pass gives you the freedom to travel anywhere, all day long, for six dollars,” said Christina O’Claire, the ORCA Joint Board Chairperson and Director of King County Metro’s Mobility Division.
“The ORCA Day Pass also makes it easier than ever to seamlessly connect across transit modes — like buses, light rail and on-demand services — and between transit agencies. For riders who have disabilities, have lower incomes or are seniors, the price is even lower: just two dollars a day to connect to unlimited opportunities.”
Riders can purchase the pass online at myORCA.com, through the myORCA mobile app, at ORCA vending machines, or from the Google Wallet for ORCA digital card users.
How to Purchase the ORCA Day Pass on Your ORCA Card
Purchase Online:
Visit myORCA.com or download/open the myORCA app
If you have a myORCA account, log into your account.
- On the myORCA app, select the card you wish to add the pass to, click “add money”, then “add a pass”, and then select “All Day Puget Pass”. Choose your quantity and add it to your shopping cart to check out.
- On myORCA.com, click “manage this card”, select “passes” and choose “Regional” under pass type. Next, select “Daily $3.00” or “Daily $1.00” if you are a reduced fare customer, and adjust your quantity under “frequency”. Tap “add to cart” to checkout.
If you don’t have a myORCA account, you can still add the pass to your ORCA card here: https://www.myorca.com/reload-my-card/
If you have a digital ORCA card on Google Wallet, you can add the pass to your ORCA card via the Google Wallet app.
Riders can also purchase an ORCA Day Pass in-person at an ORCA Ticket Vending machine, at an ORCA customer service location, or by contacting us at 888-988-6722 / TTY: 711.
Order a physical Adult ORCA card online at myORCA.com or purchase a digital ORCA card via Google Wallet. To purchase an Adult ORCA card in person, visit an ORCA retail store, an ORCA ticket vending machine, or transit agency customer service office. Where to buy ORCA cards
For discounted ORCA LIFT, Senior, or Disabled cards, find details here on where to apply and what documents you'll need
