ORCA announces updated Regional Day Pass fare to improve transit affordability

ORCA is making the Regional Day Pass fare permanent, creating more affordable and accessible transit for riders across the region.





This price change, approved by the ORCA Joint Board, saves money and enhances convenience for customers who use multiple transit services in a single day.









“The new ORCA Day Pass gives you the freedom to travel anywhere, all day long, for six dollars,” said Christina O’Claire, the ORCA Joint Board Chairperson and Director of King County Metro’s Mobility Division. “The ORCA Day Pass also makes it easier than ever to seamlessly connect across transit modes — like buses, light rail and on-demand services — and between transit agencies. For riders who have disabilities, have lower incomes or are seniors, the price is even lower: just two dollars a day to connect to unlimited opportunities.”

This cost reduction also aligns with the reduction in fares for Sound Transit Express Bus service, now $3 per trip, and Community Transit’s reduced fare, now $1.



The new price reduction to the ORCA Regional Day Pass comes after a promotional period that launched This fare adjustment, first introduced in 2024 as a promotional pilot, ensures that riders can travel seamlessly throughout the Puget Sound area all day long while enjoying significant cost savings.This cost reduction also aligns with the reduction in fares for Sound Transit Express Bus service, now $3 per trip, and Community Transit’s reduced fare, now $1.The new price reduction to the ORCA Regional Day Pass comes after a promotional period that launched last August 2024 . The ORCA Day pass is accepted on most transit services, including buses and trains, throughout the region**.









How to Purchase the ORCA Day Pass on Your ORCA Card



Purchase Online: Riders can purchase the pass online at myORCA.com , through the myORCA mobile app, at ORCA vending machines, or from the Google Wallet for ORCA digital card users.









Visit myORCA.com or download/open the myORCA app

If you have a myORCA account, log into your account.

On the myORCA app, select the card you wish to add the pass to, click “add money”, then “add a pass”, and then select “All Day Puget Pass”. Choose your quantity and add it to your shopping cart to check out.

On myORCA.com, click “manage this card”, select “passes” and choose “Regional” under pass type. Next, select “Daily $3.00” or “Daily $1.00” if you are a reduced fare customer, and adjust your quantity under “frequency”. Tap “add to cart” to checkout.

If you don’t have a myORCA account, you can still add the pass to your ORCA card here:



If you have a digital ORCA card on Google Wallet, you can add the pass to your ORCA card via the Google Wallet app. If you don’t have a myORCA account, you can still add the pass to your ORCA card here: https://www.myorca.com/reload-my-card/ If you have a digital ORCA card on Google Wallet, you can add the pass to your ORCA card via the Google Wallet app.













Effective March 1, 2025, the new ORCA Regional Day Pass will be available for justcardholders, providing unlimited rides on participating transit services for one day for the cost of just two trips.