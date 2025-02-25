Northridge neighborhood -

124 households lose power A few more outages on the map - not as dramatic as the first hit. A few more outages on the map - not as dramatic as the first hit.





Looks like most of the Northridge neighborhood in north-central Shoreline is out - 124 households.





PSE has massive numbers of outages but they cover a huge territory.





Their main problem area this time is the Kitsap peninsula. Woodway is fine - Kenmore, Kirkland, most of their customers around Lake Washington have power.







City Light has reported another group of outages - 155 between N 167th and N 155th St - and 12 by Hamlin Park. City Light has reported another group of outages - 155 between N 167th and N 155th St - and 12 by Hamlin Park.





Yikes - 10,000 just lost power south of the Ship Canal (and east of I-5). That's the largest outage I've ever seen in City Light territory.





Wallingford and Phinney Ridge have 7500 outages. There are 10 outages between Greenwood and Puget Sound just south of 145th.





The wind hasn't seemed that bad to me. There was a sharp gust early in the event which knocked a small branch onto my deck but my windchimes have been silent.





Not complaining. I like heated homes and refrigeration.





Good luck everyone.





--Diane Hettrick







