Snohomish County League of Women Voters (LWV) celebrates 105 years and honors 2025 Democracy in Action winners Teresa Wippel and Megan Dunn

Headlining the event was Teresa Wippel, founder and CEO of My Neighborhood News Network. She told the celebrants: “We must combat mis and dis-information. Sustaining our professional journalists and local reporting is critical to preserving and defending our democracy.”

The award recognizes outstanding achievement or long-term commitment to enhancing democracy in Snohomish County.was recognized for her 20-year history of working to improve lives for working families and communities through thoughtful policy change. Councilmember Dunn has been a champion of ensuring access to clean air, fresh water, healthy agricultural land, and preserving urban tree canopy and legacy forests.was honored for her work to sustain and expand local independent news for South Snohomish County. She is passionately committed to informing residents through timely reporting that both informs and encourages comment and discussion.In accepting the award, Dunn said, “It’s truly been my honor to serve and to work with so many organizations and volunteers who care deeply about Snohomish County.”More than 50 members and guests attended the annual event.From our nation’s founding until 1920, women were unable to be active participants in our democracy in most states. In 1919, National American Woman Suffrage Association President Carrie Chapman Catt called for an organization to "finish the fight" and secure the right to vote. The League of Women Voters was formally founded the following year, six months before ratification of the 19th Amendment.The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For over 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play an active role in democracy. In 1976, the League sponsored the first televised presidential debates, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Journalism.LWVSC upholds that tradition in Snohomish County by sponsoring forums for local and state offices. Since our organization neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties, we can provide a thoughtful environment that allows voters to make their own informed choices.