Kruckeberg Speaker Event and Annual Meeting – A Celebration of Growth, Nature, and Health



Shoreline, WA – The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation invites the community to its highly anticipated Speaker Event and Annual Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Shoreline City Hall (doors open at 5:30pm).





Afterward, we will hear from renowned local authors, David R. Montgomery (University of Washington professor of geomorphology) and Anne Biklé (biologist and environmental planner), who will delve into the fascinating relationships between human health, soil, microorganisms, and food.









This free event is open to the public, with a $10 suggested donation. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with these experts in environmental science and health while learning about the foundation’s role in preserving and sharing the botanic garden with the community.



Learn more about David and Anne (also known as Dig2Grow)





The authors, known for their acclaimed books "The Hidden Half of Nature: The Microbial Roots of Life and Health" and "What Your Food Ate: How to Heal Our Land and Reclaim Our Health," will provide attendees with thought-provoking insights into how the earth's health impacts our own. Prepare to be enlightened and inspired!

Join us for a captivating evening as we reflect on the major accomplishments of 2024 and preview the exciting initiatives we have planned for 2025.