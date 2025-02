Story and photos by Gordon Snyder Story and photos by Gordon Snyder

Decided to check out the Atmospheric River. Headed to Horizon View Park. Strangely, the parking lot was empty.







Waited a few minutes for the heavy rain to change to drizzle, then went on a wet walk.



But… Where is Everybody?





Nobody on the field or on the playground...





Hmmm. Charlie wondering: This is odd. None of our friends are anywhere checking out the Atmospheric River first hand or paw?



We’ve never been the only ones there. Keep Dry Everybody.



Cheers,

Gordon Snyder