Northwest Flower & Garden Festival now through Sunday February 23, 2025
Friday, February 21, 2025
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is on NOW and runs through Sunday, February 23, 2025 at the Seattle Convention Center 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA
|There were a number of moon gates this year
Photo by Claudia Meadows
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
February 19-23, 2025
Wednesday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
ADMISSION
- Two Day Pass (valid any two days of the show, one per person): $42
- Adult (sold during show days): $29
- Student (ages 13-23 or with valid student ID): $14
- Children (ages 12 & under): FREE
- Five Day Pass (valid once every day of the show, one per person): $85
- Half Day Pass (entry after 3 p.m. on Wed. - Sat. and 2 p.m. on Sun.: $15
- Group (minimum purchase quantity of 20): $18 each
|L - Photo by Lee Lageschulte
R - Photo by Claudia Meadows
Orchids were used in more than one display this year.
