Northwest Flower & Garden Festival now through Sunday February 23, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is on NOW and runs through Sunday, February 23, 2025 at the Seattle Convention Center 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA

There were a number of moon gates this year
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Purchase your tickets today! Hurry, there are only a few more days left of the show!

Photo by Lee Lageschulte
SHOW INFO
February 19-23, 2025

Wednesday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.


ADMISSION
  • Two Day Pass (valid any two days of the show, one per person): $42
  • Adult (sold during show days): $29
  • Student (ages 13-23 or with valid student ID): $14
  • Children (ages 12 & under): FREE
  • Five Day Pass (valid once every day of the show, one per person): $85
  • Half Day Pass (entry after 3 p.m. on Wed. - Sat. and 2 p.m. on Sun.: $15
  • Group (minimum purchase quantity of 20): $18 each
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Parking is very scarce and public transit is recommended.

L - Photo by Lee Lageschulte
R - Photo by Claudia Meadows

Orchids were used in more than one display this year.


Posted by DKH at 2:32 AM
Post a Comment

