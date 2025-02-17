The Conversation Unveiled: A Celebration of Art and Nature with Tony Angell

The Conversation - sculpture by Tony Angell Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 2:00 - 3:30pm Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 2:00 - 3:30pm





This special event will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 2:00 to 3:30pm at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.



Join us as we gather in community for light refreshments to honor the intersection of art and nature. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Tony Angell in person and witness the unveiling of a new plaque on his beloved raven sculpture, The Conversation, located at the entrance to the garden's boardwalk.





Sculpture by Tony Angell on the Boardwalk

at Kruckeberg Garden The event will conclude with a short, art-centric tour of the garden, highlighting the beauty and creativity that inspires both the public and the artist alike.



This ceremony is a reminder of how art captures the profound beauty in nature, inspiring reflection and fostering a deep connection between humanity and the natural world,



The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $10 to support the foundation’s ongoing efforts.



Tony Angell’s work has graced numerous public spaces, including commissions for the Seattle Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle Aquarium, Mount Baker Ski Area, and various public libraries.





His sculptures are included in prestigious collections, including the Museum of Northwest Art, the Seattle Art Museum, and the Frye Art Museum.











Angell’s works can also be found in Cornell University’s collection and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. More information about Tony Angell and his public works HERE

