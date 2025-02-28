Northwest Girlchoir Summer Camp - July 21-25, 2025
Friday, February 28, 2025
Monday, July 21 - Friday, July 25, 2025 from 9:30am-3:30pm* at the Northwest Girlchoir facility at North Seattle Church, 2150 N 122nd St, Seattle, WA 98133.
Camper Registration: $525
*Before-and after-care is an additional fee.
Enjoy a week of camp activities that celebrate creativity! Campers select from a variety of music and arts classes, plus outdoor fun. Work with professional arts educators as well as Northwest Girlchoir alums and high school counselors.
New Ages: For rising 2nd-5th graders, including girls and gender identities beyond the binary.
Financial aid is available, and we encourage families to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.
