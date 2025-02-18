Shorecrest Scots send 10 wrestlers to State

State bound Shorecrest boys wrestling team

Photo by Alys Wylend

Capping off a successful season, the Shorecrest Scots have 10 wrestlers who have qualified for the State Tournament this week.





Able to fill a full roster for most of the season for the first time in several years, the Scots have enjoyed watching a new crop of promising freshmen develop their competitive edge while learning from a talented group of upperclassmen.





Congratulations to the Boys

113: Gideon Ryder, 2nd place

132: Laith Salem, 5th place

138: Avi Wylen, Champion

144: Kenneth Adams Jr, 3rd place

150: Jakob Grimm, 3rd place

157: Owen Watson, Champion

215: Carter Nichols, Champion Three girls from Shorecrest wrestling headed to State

Photo by Alys Wylen

And to the Girls 120: Camille Alfonse, 5th place

145: Simon Stebbins, 10th place

155: Khirstina Abrham, 8th place



Stay tuned for results from the Mat Classic tournament at the Tacoma Dome this weekend!





