Shorecrest Scots send 10 wrestlers to State

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

State bound Shorecrest boys wrestling team
Photo by Alys Wylend

Capping off a successful season, the Shorecrest Scots have 10 wrestlers who have qualified for the State Tournament this week. 

Able to fill a full roster for most of the season for the first time in several years, the Scots have enjoyed watching a new crop of promising freshmen develop their competitive edge while learning from a talented group of upperclassmen.

Congratulations to the Boys
  • 113: Gideon Ryder, 2nd place
  • 132: Laith Salem, 5th place
  • 138: Avi Wylen, Champion
  • 144: Kenneth Adams Jr, 3rd place
  • 150: Jakob Grimm, 3rd place
  • 157: Owen Watson, Champion
  • 215: Carter Nichols, Champion
Three girls from Shorecrest wrestling headed to State
Photo by Alys Wylen

And to the Girls
  • 120: Camille Alfonse, 5th place
  • 145: Simon Stebbins, 10th place
  • 155: Khirstina Abrham, 8th place

Stay tuned for results from the Mat Classic tournament at the Tacoma Dome this weekend!


Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  