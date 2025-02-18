Shorecrest Scots send 10 wrestlers to State
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|State bound Shorecrest boys wrestling team
Photo by Alys Wylend
Capping off a successful season, the Shorecrest Scots have 10 wrestlers who have qualified for the State Tournament this week.
Able to fill a full roster for most of the season for the first time in several years, the Scots have enjoyed watching a new crop of promising freshmen develop their competitive edge while learning from a talented group of upperclassmen.
Congratulations to the Boys
- 113: Gideon Ryder, 2nd place
- 132: Laith Salem, 5th place
- 138: Avi Wylen, Champion
- 144: Kenneth Adams Jr, 3rd place
- 150: Jakob Grimm, 3rd place
- 157: Owen Watson, Champion
- 215: Carter Nichols, Champion
- 120: Camille Alfonse, 5th place
- 145: Simon Stebbins, 10th place
- 155: Khirstina Abrham, 8th place
Stay tuned for results from the Mat Classic tournament at the Tacoma Dome this weekend!
