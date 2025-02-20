Shoreline Community College: No cuts to parent education / preschool program

Parent co-op preschool program

Photos courtesy Shoreline Community College

By Diane Hettrick









"For the 2025-26 academic year, we will be making some operational adjustments including an intended increase to the course tuition waiver fee to $31/credit."



He did warn that future budget cuts from the state would force a re-evaluation of all programs.



And he thanked the parents for their commitment.



"We sincerely apologize for any disruption or concern this process has caused. Given the challenging financial landscape, it was important for us to conduct a thorough review and proactively anticipate potential state funding changes.





"Fortunately, thanks to further budget research as well as input from program directors coupled with your advocacy, we have a path forward that allows the program to continue with its current course offerings and setup."





