Chess Club at Shoreline Library for age 6+, tweens, teens Wednesday February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Photos by Claudia Meadows

Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome, and all materials provided. 

There will be chess boards for casual free play and volunteers able to teach those who want to learn. 

*Volunteer availability may vary from session to session.

Snacks provided by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens.


*We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library – lfield@kcls.org or 206-362-7550.

Registration not required.


Chess Club for Kids and Teens
Shoreline Library Large Meeting Room
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Upcoming sessions:
  • Wednesday, February 26, 2025 (3:00PM - 4:30PM)
  • Wednesday, March 26, 2025 (3:00PM – 4:30PM)
  • Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (3:00PM – 4:30PM)
  • Wednesday, May 14, 2025 (3:00PM – 4:30PM)


Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  