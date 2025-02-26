Chess Club at Shoreline Library for age 6+, tweens, teens Wednesday February 26, 2025
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome, and all materials provided.
There will be chess boards for casual free play and volunteers able to teach those who want to learn.
*Volunteer availability may vary from session to session.
Snacks provided by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens.
*We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library – lfield@kcls.org or 206-362-7550.
Registration not required.
Chess Club for Kids and Teens
Shoreline Library Large Meeting Room
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Upcoming sessions:
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025 (3:00PM - 4:30PM)
- Wednesday, March 26, 2025 (3:00PM – 4:30PM)
- Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (3:00PM – 4:30PM)
- Wednesday, May 14, 2025 (3:00PM – 4:30PM)
