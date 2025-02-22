Flower & Garden Festival open through Sunday
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Moon gates were popular at this year's Flower and Garden Festival at the Seattle Convention Center 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA
Besides the large display gardens are smaller displays such as the CityScape and Patio Gardens on the SkyBridge.
This one is called the Library Garden of Curiosities and features an eclectic collection of vintage items.
This one has cleaner lines and is more formal.
Small shops accompany the show. The men at Asian Pacific Gardening may look familiar to some readers who shop at Sky Nursery.
Now the Two Birds in a Pod folk are people who embody their work.
The festival has a full schedule of seminars and workshops. You could easily attend every day and not get to everything!
It's the final weekend and you can buy tickets here.
