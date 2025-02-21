Shoreline Fire Recognition and Badge Ceremony

Friday, February 21, 2025


Shoreline Fire Department personnel were recognized at Thursday’s Recognition and Badge Ceremony February 20, 2025

"We are proud of you, and are so thankful for your dedication, courage, and commitment to protecting our community. Whether receiving a new badge or earning a promotion, each of you exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in fire service.

"Thank you for your unwavering dedication to keeping Shoreline safe!"


Posted by DKH at 10:41 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  