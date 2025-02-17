Games available in the Commons

Games in the Commons

Thanks to the many generous community members who over the last couple of months have donated gently used (and some new!) games and puzzles for all ages there are many available for use when you visit Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park





These are now ready to be enjoyed by YOU when you visit the Commons!





And if you have a game or puzzle to donate, please drop it off in the Stadler Room. Thank you!





Third Place Commons is a community gathering space on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.





The Stadler Room is the glassed in space just beyond the restaurants.







