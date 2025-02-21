Now open: 2025 Seattle Home & Garden Show at Lumen Field
Friday, February 21, 2025
|Seattle Home & Garden show at Lumen Field event center
The Seattle Home & Garden Show presented by SkyDADU returns to Lumen Field Event Center, Thursday through Sunday, February 20-23 with hundreds of exhibitors and experts sharing fresh ideas for housing options, home décor, design and remodeling, D.I.Y. resources, urban farm and garden offerings, pet-friendly attractions and much more.
Now in its 81st year, the ‘granddaddy’ of West Coast home and garden consumer shows features a big line-up of attractions including celebrity antiques appraiser Dr. Lori, gardening guru Ciscoe Morris; the “Shop & Adopt Dog Corral” and the “Yard to Table” area with products and services for the garden, and more than 50 seminar presentations.
One of the fastest growing housing segments - DADU (Detached Accessory Dwelling Units), often called backyard cottages, is a major focus of this year’s show featuring SkyDADU, the leading resource for design, construction and financing. DADU’s offer transformative housing solutions for property owners and renters as a result of recent legislation at the state and local levels.
Tickets for the show are now on sale at www.seattlehomeshow.com. Tickets purchased in advance through the show’s website provide parking discounted to $5 at designated parking areas, along with other benefits.
Featured personalities, speakers and attractions
- Celebrity antiques appraiser Dr. Lori shares her extensive knowledge of potential treasures, heirlooms and thrift store finds submitted by showgoers. Always informative and entertaining, Dr. Lori will host her lively “Antiques Appraisal Comedy Show” at Stage Two on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- SkyDADU presents a major educational display spotlighting DADU opportunities where home and property owners can explore design, financing, construction and personal consultations. This housing segment presents income producing opportunities, and veteran homebuilder and DADU visionary Tod Sakai, President of SkyDADU, shares need-to-know information in his "New DADU Law Generates Passive Income with $0 Money Down" seminar presentations each day at 1 p.m., located at Stage One.
- The show’s “Yard to Table” feature includes exhibitor offerings ranging from vertical gardening for small spaces, raised bed gardening, hydroponic gardening products, flower and bulb sales and more. Gardening expert Ciscoe Morris wows audiences Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. with his entertaining “Stump the Chump” presentation, and urban farming attractions include bee farming accessories (including a live beehive) and a chicken coop for egg-laying friends.
- The “Shop-and-Adopt Dog Corral” features dog adoptions from Jenni's Rescue Ranch. A leading national dog rescue organization founded by Jenni Hendricks, the “corral” includes more than 20 dogs and puppies available on-site for adoption with merchandise on sale to support the Ranch’s initiatives. Of note: the show welcomes ticketholders and their dogs to the show Saturday, February 22 – at no extra charge.
- Versatile “tiny homes” and smaller live/work buildings are attracting a growing number of buyers, and at the forefront of this trend award-winning DeTray’s Custom Housing presents “The Woodstock,” a two-bedroom, one-bath manufactured home. The 693-square-foot home ft. features an open living room and kitchen with large windows and a 6-foot covered porch. For more compact needs, West Coast Homes highlights its 400-square-foot “San Juan Tiny Home” model with a nifty loft design, and Seattle Tiny Homes rolls in with its 170-square-foot, Scandinavian-style “Ballard” trailer, fulfilling a variety of needs in small spaces.
- The show includes a major display of video games for the entire family to explore and play, and attendees of all ages are invited to participate in Emerald City LANFest, building healthy communities through inclusive gaming opportunities. It features multiple types of gaming including PC gaming, console gaming and board games.
The Seattle Home & Garden Show runs Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23, 2025. Hours are 10am to 6pm daily. Ticket prices at the show: adults, $15; seniors (60+), $10; military ($9), and juniors (ages 7-15), $3. Children under 7 are admitted free.
And with Too Much to See – Come Back for Free™ attendees are invited to return for a second day with free admission by simply registering while at the show (I.D. required).
The Seattle Home & Garden Show is located at Seattle’s Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98134. For more information visit SeattleHomeShow.com.
