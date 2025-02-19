Letter to the Editor: A Fast Stormwater Response in Shoreline

To the Editor:

Shoreline







While out for a walk in my Ridgecrest neighborhood this morning, I noticed something concerning—a long oil slick stretching the length of 4-5 houses. Across the street, another slick had begun pooling and was slowly being carried toward a storm drain by the water on the pavement. Knowing that oil and other pollutants that enter our drains flow untreated into our local streams and Puget Sound, I decided to call the City of Shoreline stormwater hotline.I wasn’t sure if the spill was large enough to report, but I’m so glad I made the call. Within 20 minutes, a city crew arrived to address the situation. They worked for over an hour, first laying down an absorbent material, then making multiple passes with a street sweeper to clean up the spill. A city representative even followed up with me personally, explaining their response and thanking me for calling it in. They assured me that anything larger than the size of a car is worth reporting.As a volunteer with an organization that monitors stormwater pollution, I know how critical it is to prevent harmful substances from reaching our waterways. Oil, heavy metals, and other contaminants can be deadly for salmon and other marine life in Puget Sound. The city’s quick and thorough response prevented this spill from causing further damage, and I want to commend Shoreline for taking stormwater pollution seriously.This is also a reminder that residents play a crucial role in protecting our water. If you see something, report it—even if you’re unsure how serious it is. Small actions, like calling in a spill, can make a big difference for the health of our streams, lakes, and Puget Sound.Shannon Valderas