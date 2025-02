Photo by Gordon Snyder By Gordon Snyder By Gordon Snyder





We headed out running errands hoping together a chance for some wet exploring.





Perfect Timing.





Between stops we found a found a hole in the Atmospheric River over Shoreline. A window of about 20 minutes of romping before the big drops started falling again.





Grab your raincoat and check out the ending of winter.*





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





[Ed. After the windstorm passes!]