Explore nature at Deception Pass through Bird Walks and guided hikes

Bird walk at Deception Pass

Photo courtesy WA State Parks Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors this spring? Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors this spring? Deception Pass has you covered with birding walks and guided hikes!





Whether you're a seasoned birder or just getting started, these walks offer a chance to practice bird identification, explore unique habitats and learn from fellow birders.





Bring binoculars if you have them (there will also be a few to share).





Meet at West Beach at 10am for a two hour hike.



