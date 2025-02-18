Explore nature at Deception Pass through Bird Walks and guided hikes
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|Bird walk at Deception Pass
Photo courtesy WA State Parks
Join AmeriCorps interpretive staff and Whidbey Audubon Society volunteers on February 22, March 8 or March 22, 2025 to discover the many different bird species that call Deception Pass home.
Whether you're a seasoned birder or just getting started, these walks offer a chance to practice bird identification, explore unique habitats and learn from fellow birders.
Bring binoculars if you have them (there will also be a few to share).
Meet at West Beach at 10am for a two hour hike.
0 comments:
Post a Comment