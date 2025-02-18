Explore nature at Deception Pass through Bird Walks and guided hikes

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Bird walk at Deception Pass
Photo courtesy WA State Parks
Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors this spring? Deception Pass has you covered with birding walks and guided hikes!

Join AmeriCorps interpretive staff and Whidbey Audubon Society volunteers on February 22, March 8 or March 22, 2025 to discover the many different bird species that call Deception Pass home. 

Whether you're a seasoned birder or just getting started, these walks offer a chance to practice bird identification, explore unique habitats and learn from fellow birders.

Bring binoculars if you have them (there will also be a few to share).

Meet at West Beach at 10am for a two hour hike. 

