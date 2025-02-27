Open House at Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Saturday March 1, 2025



Looking for an affordable, play-based preschool option? Come check out Shoreline Cooperative Preschool's Open House this Saturday March 1st, 10am-12pm.





SCP is located across from the Shoreline Library, at 510 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155 , and offers classes for ages 1.5-5 years old. As a co-op, this is a preschool environment where parents (or grandparents, babysitters, or other loving caregivers) help out in the classroom one day each week and get to be involved in their child’s preschool experience.





Tuition is $130-230 a month and scholarships are available. Outdoor play on three beautiful levels of playground is part of every day!





And, families get access to Parent Education resources from Shoreline Community College, like discussion groups during class time and quarterly evening speakers with expertise on childhood development topics.



