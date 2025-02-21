School board members visit legislators in Olympia

School board members with Supt. Dr. Susana Reyes

By Sara Betnel

Key takeaways: they all understand the critical need for K-12 public education funding this year for the Big 3 (special education, materials/supplies/operating costs, and transportation), even amidst budget reductions happening across other areas of service in the state; new revenue will be needed to support sustainable funding for all key areas of education and human services; and there is a keen focus on the options that support the most students and districts.





Really excellent collaborative and strategic conversations that we look forward to continuing through the rest of session! Grateful to be there with Dr. Susana Reyes, Sylvia Gil, Emily Williams, and Sarah Cohen.







