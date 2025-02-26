The power is back on
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
|Just after midnight. This is what City Light
had to contend with.
2-3 households in Lake City still lack power but Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have been completely restored, along with the rest of King County.
There's an advantage to being the first major outage - you get the first crews dispatched. The huge outage in Lake Forest Park was one of the first to be restored.
My power went out for about two minutes, long enough to stop the clocks and turn off the air purifier.
In the morning, I discovered that Xfinity was out. I was very frustrated, trying to check the power outages on my phone, until I was told to take it off Xfinity and use the phone wi-fi.
My phone bill is going to be doubled but my need for information was satisfied!
|Photos by Dwayne Boyd
|Near Firdale Village
Photo courtesy South County Fire
No doubt there were many branches and some trees that came down. A huge tree fell on a dwelling near Firdale Village in Edmonds, just north of Shoreline.
Here's a thought: in two weeks, on March 9, 2025, we go onto Daylight Saving Time.
--Diane Hettrick
