Poem: Living and Loving

Living and Loving





First time around the bond is new

And lit with the light of daily view.





Looking back in mental visions

Unhindered by life’s realities,

The need to please and be pleased,

Expectations large and small of daily living,

Meeting schedules for getting and giving.





You are even more a part of me

Than was possible before.

So many loving thoughts, now that you’re gone

That I didn’t have time to savor sooner.

Your gift of love, your gift of humor.





When you and I were sharing life

I couldn’t have felt as fully fond.

After all, we have to balance this and

Juggle that to stay on course.

But now it’s yearning that’s in full force.





How unlikely, how unplanned, was our joining!

How unavoidable was the bond.

As fate had a hand, it had to be,

And fell into place for you and me.





Now the memory of your presence

Sifts deep into my soul

Like the watering of a plant soaks into the soil,

Taking me in a new direction of growth

Maybe to meet again, or so I’ve read.

Always adjusting going forth,

But who knows what lies ahead?





Vicki K. Westberg, February 22, 2025





In memory of Andrew W. Westberg.



