Progress at Lakefront Park in LFP
Friday, February 28, 2025
The 2025 Winter project update has been posted to the website. Visit this link to learn more about recent developments and view new photos of the park!
The City of Lake Forest Park and its consultant team are advancing design work and applying for permits. Over the next several months, updates on the project website will continue to be added.
View the virtual tour and updated pictures on the project website here
