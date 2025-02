Progress at Lakefront Park in LFP

If you’ve passed by the lakefront property this fall, you may have noticed changes on the site. Specifically, a few of the buildings have been deconstructed and a new fence and gate have been installed.





View the virtual tour and updated pictures on the project website here



The City of Lake Forest Park and its consultant team are advancing design work and applying for permits. Over the next several months, updates on the project website will continue to be added.







The 2025 Winter project update has been posted to the website. Visit this link to learn more about recent developments and view new photos of the park!