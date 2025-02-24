Shoreline is open to feedback about its street tree list - survey open until March 5, 2025

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Visit the Street Tree List Update Online Open House to learn more and share your input. Your feedback will help create greener, healthier streets for our community!







Street tree list survey



When the City plants new trees near streets and sidewalks, we need to think about how the growing tree will impact sidewalks, utilities, and the roadway. The online open house is open until March 5, 2025.





Before Shoreline became a city, many trees were planted next to streets and sidewalks that grew too tall for the power lines overhead.









To make sure that we’re planting the right trees in the right places, we rely on our



Many were also planted in spaces between the sidewalk and street too small for their species maximum size at maturity resulting in damage to the sidewalks and street around them. To make sure that we're planting the right trees in the right places, we rely on our Street Tree List. This list groups trees by characteristics, and allows us to select trees for planting in appropriate locations. The list only applies to public street trees, not trees on private property.








