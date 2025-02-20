Webinar on the IRS Direct File program February 25, 2025

Rep. Pramila Jayapal has announced that her office is hosting a webinar on the IRS Direct File program, a free tax filing service offered by the IRS, with representatives from the IRS to answer your questions about the Direct File program.

Last year, Washington State was lucky enough to be one of only 12 states included in the Direct File pilot program. 

And since it was so successful, the program has now been expanded to 25 states! That means giving millions more taxpayers the ability to file their taxes for free and access the tax credits they deserve.

This webinar will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 6 – 7pm PST. 

You can check if you are eligible to participate in Direct File here. Space is limited to constituents of Washington’s 7th Congressional district who have questions about Direct File and want to learn more about the program. 

RSVP here to reserve your spot

If you have any questions, please contact her office at 206-674-0040 or email Jayapal.Grants@mail.house.gov.


