Small protest at Shoreline City Hall

Protestors at Shoreline City Hall

Photo by Claudia Meadows

There were a number of protests planned for President's Day. There were a number of protests planned for President's Day.





Hundreds of people in downtown Seattle protested the job cuts to federal workers.





A planned protest against Elon Musk at the Tesla dealership in Lynnwood was cancelled when the organizers did not have a permit.





A national protest planned for state capitals and city halls brought two women to Shoreline City Hall.





Members of EverydayActivists.net , they braved the cold and rain to protest Elon Musks's D.O.G.E actions.