Small protest at Shoreline City Hall

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Protestors at Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Claudia Meadows

There were a number of protests planned for President's Day.

Hundreds of people in downtown Seattle protested the job cuts to federal workers.

A planned protest against Elon Musk at the Tesla dealership in Lynnwood was cancelled when the organizers did not have a permit.

A national protest planned for state capitals and city halls brought two women to Shoreline City Hall. 

Members of EverydayActivists.net, they braved the cold and rain to protest Elon Musks's D.O.G.E actions.


Posted by DKH at 3:10 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  