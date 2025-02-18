Small protest at Shoreline City Hall
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|Protestors at Shoreline City Hall
Photo by Claudia Meadows
There were a number of protests planned for President's Day.
Hundreds of people in downtown Seattle protested the job cuts to federal workers.
A planned protest against Elon Musk at the Tesla dealership in Lynnwood was cancelled when the organizers did not have a permit.
Members of EverydayActivists.net, they braved the cold and rain to protest Elon Musks's D.O.G.E actions.
