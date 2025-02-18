Want to Learn about Beavers?

Beavers at work at Grace Cole park

The Environmental Rotary Club of Puget Sound is hosting Joe Mouser, from Beavers Northwest, to share his knowledge and experience about beavers.









They were abundant until they were hunted for their fur and became almost extinct in the 1840s. These rodents are being reintroduced to help reduce the flow of rivers which prevents downstream flooding.



Beavers are active in Lake Forest Park. Beavers have built dams and a 6-foot lodge at Grace Cole Park.







Grace Cole Park is at 30th Ave NE at NE 166th St.







These amazing rodents cut trees for both dam and lodge building and food. The size of the pond is about 3-4 times larger than before the Beavers built their dams.

Anyone interested in learning more about these amazing rodents is invited to join the meeting. It will be a Zoom presentation on February 25, 2025, at 7pm.The QR code will take you to the club website. The calendar is on the left side, click on February 25, and you will get the link to the meeting.