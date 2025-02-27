Travels with Charlie: Where’s the clean lake air?

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder

Needed to get some of that wonderful fresh air blowing up Lake Washington. But as soon as we got out of the car, A Smell hit me!

Where’s the clean lake air? Charlie was on sniff alert.

Charlie on Sniff Alert

Then he discovered the source. Huge pile of fresh compost... Last summer the park cleared lots of invasive species and other plants around the lake shore and then replanted native and riparian plants. Today, those cleared areas were getting covered with this steamy compost.

You can see and sniff the areas now.


West of beach area...


Walkway to Log Boom Pier...


Walkway back from Log Boom Pier….

Heavenly smells if you’re a Gardner. Looking forward to watching the new growth this spring.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


