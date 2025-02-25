Allspice Band plays at Sno-King Folk Dance
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
|Allspice Band playing at Folklife
Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is delighted to present Allspice Band at our Spring Fling party on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 7:00-9:00pm.
There will be lots of dances of all kinds from around the world- no-partner dances, couple dances, and a few set dances. Bring snacks if you can.
Otherwise, join us any Wednesday at that time, when we will be dancing up a storm and teaching something most nights.
Otherwise, join us any Wednesday at that time, when we will be dancing up a storm and teaching something most nights.
Corrido, a Mexican couple dance, and Trip to Bavaria, a Scottish set will be featured this month. You needn’t bring a partner.
- Saturday, March 8, is our regular Second Saturday party, 7:00-9:00pm
- Wednesday, March 12, is set teaching night, starting at 6:45
- Wednesday, March 19, we are starting an early class for new dancers from 6:30-7:00, before the regular program, included in the regular donation.
0 comments:
Post a Comment