Kenmore City Council appoints Stephanie Lucash as Interim City Manager

Stephanie Lucash named as Kenmore's

On February 24, 2025 the Kenmore City Council unanimously appointed Deputy City Manager Stephanie Lucash as Kenmore's Interim City Manager.





Lucash will officially begin her interim duties on March 24, following the departure of City Manager Rob Karlinsey, whose final day with the City of Kenmore will be March 23.



Lucash joined the City of Kenmore in 2021 as Assistant City Manager/ARPA Administrator and was promoted to Deputy City Manager in 2022.









"I'm excited to serve as interim city manager and to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining momentum on ongoing city work and the City Council's priorities,” said Lucash. Lucash has served in the public sector for over 30 years and was the President of the Washington City/County Management Association in 2023-2024. “I also want to extend my deep gratitude to Rob Karlinsey for his dedicated leadership over the past 13 years in Kenmore. He leaves behind a strong legacy, and I wish him the very best in his next chapter."

In addition to appointing an interim city manager, the City Council selected GMP Consulting to conduct a competitive executive search for a permanent city manager. The recruitment process is expected to begin soon, and the City Council is committed to selecting a highly qualified candidate who will continue to lead Kenmore on an upward trajectory.



“We are confident that Deputy City Manager Lucash’s leadership will guide us effectively through this transition period, and we are grateful for her willingness to step into this role,” said Mayor Nigel Herbig. “We are eager to begin the search for a permanent city manager and look forward to working with GMP Consulting on this important process.”

Updates on the city manager recruitment and transition process will be posted to kenmorewa.gov/news




