Shorecrest Boys Swim & Dive takes 2nd at State - Coach Scott honored as 3A Coach of the Year

Coming off a WesCo district title, they hoped to earn a top 4 finish to come away with a trophy as a team.

Ian Reece - 8th in the 200 IM, 6th in the 100 BR

Colton Stoecker - 4th in the 200 FR and 5th in the 500 FR

Tristan Serrano - 5th in the 50 FR and 7th in the 100 FR

Kason Kirkpatrick - 11th in the 50 FR and 5th in the 100 FL

Zander Muilenburg - 6th in the 200 FR and 8th in the 500 FR.

200 Medley Relay (Danny Stephenson, Ian R, Kason K, Tristan S)- 3rd place finish

200 FR relay (Ian R, Tristan S, Zander M, Colton S) - 2nd place finish

400 FR relay (Kason K, Colton S, Ian Ha, Zander M) - 4th place finish





The Scots were just one spot away from the title as they finished 2nd as a team behind Bellevue and ahead of last year's champions, Lakeside. The Scots managed to place top 8 in all 3 relays along with 9 individual top 8 finishes. The team's depth was a huge contributing factor to their 2nd place team finish. There were 4 team records broken in the process.