Shorecrest Boys Swim & Dive takes 2nd at State - Coach Scott honored as 3A Coach of the Year
Monday, February 24, 2025
|Shorecrest swim / dive team at State
This past Friday and Saturday the Shorecrest swim and dive team participated at the 3A state meet in Federal Way.
Coming off a WesCo district title, they hoped to earn a top 4 finish to come away with a trophy as a team.
Behind Seniors Colton Stoecker, Ian Reece, Tristan Serrano and Kason Kirkpatrick, the Scots were just one spot away from the title as they finished 2nd as a team behind Bellevue and ahead of last year's champions, Lakeside.
The Scots managed to place top 8 in all 3 relays along with 9 individual top 8 finishes. The team's depth was a huge contributing factor to their 2nd place team finish.
Top finishers for Shorecrest were:
- Ian Reece - 8th in the 200 IM, 6th in the 100 BR
- Colton Stoecker - 4th in the 200 FR and 5th in the 500 FR
- Tristan Serrano - 5th in the 50 FR and 7th in the 100 FR
- Kason Kirkpatrick - 11th in the 50 FR and 5th in the 100 FL
- Zander Muilenburg - 6th in the 200 FR and 8th in the 500 FR.
- 200 Medley Relay (Danny Stephenson, Ian R, Kason K, Tristan S)- 3rd place finish
- 200 FR relay (Ian R, Tristan S, Zander M, Colton S) - 2nd place finish
- 400 FR relay (Kason K, Colton S, Ian Ha, Zander M) - 4th place finish
There were 4 team records broken in the process.
- Ian Reece broke his own team record in the 200 IM and 100 BR swimming a 1:53.95 in the IM and a 58.95 in the BR.
- The 200 FR Relay finished in a time of 1:26.89 bettering the previous mark of 1:27.94.
- The 400 FR relay finished in a time of 3:11.04 bettering the previous mark of 3:14.52.
Congratulations to Coach Scott Kelley for being named 2025 High School swimming COACH OF THE YEAR!!
