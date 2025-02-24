Shorecrest Boys Swim & Dive takes 2nd at State - Coach Scott honored as 3A Coach of the Year

Monday, February 24, 2025

Shorecrest swim / dive team at State

This past Friday and Saturday the Shorecrest swim and dive team participated at the 3A state meet in Federal Way. 

Coming off a WesCo district title, they hoped to earn a top 4 finish to come away with a trophy as a team. 

Behind Seniors Colton Stoecker, Ian Reece, Tristan Serrano and Kason Kirkpatrick, the Scots were just one spot away from the title as they finished 2nd as a team behind Bellevue and ahead of last year's champions, Lakeside.

The Scots managed to place top 8 in all 3 relays along with 9 individual top 8 finishes. The team's depth was a huge contributing factor to their 2nd place team finish.

Top finishers for Shorecrest were:
  • Ian Reece - 8th in the 200 IM, 6th in the 100 BR
  • Colton Stoecker - 4th in the 200 FR and 5th in the 500 FR
  • Tristan Serrano - 5th in the 50 FR and 7th in the 100 FR
  • Kason Kirkpatrick - 11th in the 50 FR and 5th in the 100 FL
  • Zander Muilenburg - 6th in the 200 FR and 8th in the 500 FR.
  • 200 Medley Relay (Danny Stephenson, Ian R, Kason K, Tristan S)- 3rd place finish
  • 200 FR relay (Ian R, Tristan S, Zander M, Colton S) - 2nd place finish
  • 400 FR relay (Kason K, Colton S, Ian Ha, Zander M) - 4th place finish

There were 4 team records broken in the process. 
  • Ian Reece broke his own team record in the 200 IM and 100 BR swimming a 1:53.95 in the IM and a 58.95 in the BR. 
  • The 200 FR Relay finished in a time of 1:26.89 bettering the previous mark of 1:27.94. 
  • The 400 FR relay finished in a time of 3:11.04 bettering the previous mark of 3:14.52.

Congratulations to Coach Scott Kelley for being named 2025 High School swimming COACH OF THE YEAR!!


