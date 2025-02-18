Vacancies on Woodway planning commission

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

  • Interested in Town government?
  • Want to help shape the future of Woodway?
  • There are two vacancies on the Planning Commission!

The recent appointments of Planning Commissioners Laura Murphy and Steve Gunn to the Town Council have opened two positions on the Planning Commission. (See previous article)

Mayor Quinn will appoint residents to those positions; they will serve the remainder of the vacated terms, both of which end December 31, 2025. The Planning Commission regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6pm.

Residents interested in applying for these positions must submit a letter that includes why they are interested in serving, a short personal/professional bio, and any relevant experience. 

Please submit your letter of interest by 1pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 to mayor@townofwoodway.com or drop it off at Town Hall.

Appointees will be confirmed at the regular Council meeting on Monday, March 3, 2025 - they do not need to attend the meeting. Questions can be directed to Mayor Mike Quinn via email at mayor@townofwoodway.com

Deadline to Apply: February 26, 2025 at 1pm


