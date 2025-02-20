Start March with a blood donation

Bloodmobile will be at the Shoreline Fire Safety Center on March 1st

Photo by Tom Petersen

By Tom Petersen





It will be in its accustomed place, in front of the Shoreline Fire Safety Center at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 20th Ave NW, 9am to 3pm.



When we see trouble in the news -- fires, floods, storms -- and wonder how we can help, a really good answer is: Donate Blood!





The need for blood is constant and nationwide. The disasters themselves may have victims in need, but they also produce the cancellations of blood drives in those areas, so that safe spots like the Pacific Northwest are called upon to fill the gap.



Donating blood takes an hour or less, door to cookies, and most healthy adults are eligible. All donors must have photo ID and are screened for safety concerning recent travels and medications.





16 and 17 year olds over 115 pounds, with written permission from a parent, can donate. (Donating blood as a family event is delightful.)









The Bloodworks mobile unit makes its first 2025 appearance in Richmond Beach on Saturday, March 1, 2025.