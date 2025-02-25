Girls Basketball: Shorewood ends season with loss to Monroe - Shorecrest moves on to State

Bridget Cox maintains possession of the ball

Photo by Kristi Lin

In the girls 3A basketball District 1 finals, both Shorewood and Shorecrest made it into the final games with Shorecrest in the winners bracket and Shorewood in the consolation bracket. In the girls 3A basketball District 1 finals, both Shorewood and Shorecrest made it into the final games with Shorecrest in the winners bracket and Shorewood in the consolation bracket.





Rylie Gettmann evades Monroe player

Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorecrest first beat Snohomish 47-23, then moved on to lose to Stanwood 57-49 ceding first place - but going to State in second place in the District. Shorecrest first beat Snohomish 47-23, then moved on to lose to Stanwood 57-49 ceding first place - but going to State in second place in the District.





Vanessa Spadafora looks for a way through Monroe defenders

Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorewood first lost to Shorecrest 53-38, which put them into the consolation bracket where they trounced Mountlake Terrace 50-29. In the last game, which was loser out - winner to state, they lost to Monroe 57-48, ending their run. Shorewood first lost to Shorecrest 53-38, which put them into the consolation bracket where they trounced Mountlake Terrace 50-29. In the last game, which was loser out - winner to state, they lost to Monroe 57-48, ending their run.





On to State First Place Stanwood

Second Place Shorecrest

Third Place Meadowdale

Third Place Monroe

Seniors Bridget Cox, Rylie Gettmann and Vanessa Spadafora led the Stormrays all season.





[Ed. Sorry - no photos from the Shorecrest games]







