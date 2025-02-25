Girls Basketball: Shorewood ends season with loss to Monroe - Shorecrest moves on to State
|Bridget Cox maintains possession of the ball
Photo by Kristi Lin
In the girls 3A basketball District 1 finals, both Shorewood and Shorecrest made it into the final games with Shorecrest in the winners bracket and Shorewood in the consolation bracket.
|Rylie Gettmann evades Monroe player
Photo by Kristi Lin
Shorecrest first beat Snohomish 47-23, then moved on to lose to Stanwood 57-49 ceding first place - but going to State in second place in the District.
|Vanessa Spadafora looks for a way through Monroe defenders
Photo by Kristi Lin
Shorewood first lost to Shorecrest 53-38, which put them into the consolation bracket where they trounced Mountlake Terrace 50-29. In the last game, which was loser out - winner to state, they lost to Monroe 57-48, ending their run.
On to State
- First Place Stanwood
- Second Place Shorecrest
- Third Place Meadowdale
- Third Place Monroe
Seniors Bridget Cox, Rylie Gettmann and Vanessa Spadafora led the Stormrays all season.
[Ed. Sorry - no photos from the Shorecrest games]
