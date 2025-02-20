Scene on the Sound: Pirates on Puget Sound

Thursday, February 20, 2025

The USS Kidd sails Puget Sound
Photo by Jan Hansen

According to Wikipedia:
 
USS Kidd (DDG-100) is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the United States Navy

She is the third Navy ship named after Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd, who was on board Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and was the first American flag officer to die in World War II. 

The USS Kidd is allowed to fly the Jolly Roger
Photo by Jan Hansen

The ship is part of Destroyer Squadron 1 of Carrier Strike Group which is currently headed by the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70)

USS Kidd is the only active ship in the Navy officially allowed to fly the Jolly Roger.

--Jan Hansen


