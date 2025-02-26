Annual Green Fair March 29, 2025 at Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Learn to save the planet at Lake Forest Park’s Annual Green Fair! 

All are welcome and invited to attend – and it’s free! The fair is hosted at Third Place Commons (top floor) from 10:00am to 2:00pm March 29, 2025. 

Bring your friends, neighbors, and family to come on down for some fun, learn something new, and take home some giveaways!

Local organizations and businesses will be there to answer your questions regarding composting, recycling, reducing waste, natural yard care, water conservation, environmentally-safe products, and more!

Check out the Facebook Event Page for announcements and more information of the Green Fair! We look forward to seeing you March 29!!


Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
