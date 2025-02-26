Scholarships available from Shoreline Community College Foundation for SCC students





Scholarship awards typically range from $1,000 to $2,500. In addition to federal and state financial aid, scholarships are a great way to offset all or part of the cost of your education.





The Foundation offers both financial need and merit-based scholarships.





With one application, students are automatically considered for the majority of our available scholarships.





We highly encourage all students to apply, including part-time, international, undocumented, and prospective students.



