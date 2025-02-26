Scholarships available from Shoreline Community College Foundation for SCC students
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Shoreline Community College Foundation gives out over 200 scholarship awards to SCC students annually.
Scholarship awards typically range from $1,000 to $2,500. In addition to federal and state financial aid, scholarships are a great way to offset all or part of the cost of your education.
The Foundation offers both financial need and merit-based scholarships.
With one application, students are automatically considered for the majority of our available scholarships.
We highly encourage all students to apply, including part-time, international, undocumented, and prospective students.
0 comments:
Post a Comment