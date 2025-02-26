Scholarships available from Shoreline Community College Foundation for SCC students

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Shoreline Community College Foundation gives out over 200 scholarship awards to SCC students annually. 

Scholarship awards typically range from $1,000 to $2,500. In addition to federal and state financial aid, scholarships are a great way to offset all or part of the cost of your education.

The Foundation offers both financial need and merit-based scholarships. 

With one application, students are automatically considered for the majority of our available scholarships. 

We highly encourage all students to apply, including part-time, international, undocumented, and prospective students.

Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  