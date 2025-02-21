State Superintendent Chris Reykdal’s statement on Federal attempt to prohibit Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs

Chris Reykdal









--Washington state Superintendent of Public Education Chris Reykdal These principles are the reason we provide a high-quality public education to all young people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Public education is a civil right in our country, and that in itself is DEI. I’m proud of the work we’ve done in Washington state, and we are not going backward.









OLYMPIA—February 20, 2025—Late last week, the U.S. Department of Education’s (Department) Office for Civil Rights issued a Dear Colleague Letter to “…reaffirm the nondiscrimination obligations of schools and other entities that receive federal financial assistance” from the Department.The letter claims that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs are discriminatory and illegal. To that end, the letter states that the Department will begin, no later than February 28, assessing compliance with applicable laws and regulations based on the policy positions detailed in the letter––and institutions that are found to be “out of compliance” may face a loss of federal funding.I want to be clear: Dear Colleague Letters do not hold the power of law. The letter even states, “This guidance does not have the force and effect of law and does not bind the public or create new legal standards.”Further, Washington state law has prohibited discrimination or preferential treatment in public education to any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin since 1998.I’ve advised Washington’s school districts that they should not make changes to their existing policies, practices, and programming in accordance with this letter. There are legal paths for the federal government to restrict federal funding, and a Dear Colleague Letter is not one of those paths.My team at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is continuing to stay closely engaged with the Attorney General’s Office, and we are considering our legal options if any federal dollars are frozen or removed from Washington’s K–12 school system based on the letter.While the words have unfortunately been weaponized, diversity, equity, and inclusion have long been core components of our educational system.