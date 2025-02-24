WeatherWatcher: High Wind Warning in effect

National Weather Service GeoColor composite Satellite image

2-24-2025 at 4pm PST The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning for the greater Seattle area including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning for the greater Seattle area including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





Winds are expected to increase with a peak in speeds between 11pm and 2am overnight into Tuesday morning. Several models now are forecasting gusts between 55 and 60mph for the Shoreline area.





This is our first high wind warning issued for the 2024-2025 winter storm season.





From the National Weather Service:

What: South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60mph expected.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60mph expected. Where: Bremerton and vicinity, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and vicinity, Southwest interior, and Tacoma area. This includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

Bremerton and vicinity, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and vicinity, Southwest interior, and Tacoma area. This includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. When: Until 10am PST Tuesday.

Until 10am PST Tuesday. Impacts: Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Additional Details:

Strongest winds will occur during the overnight hours.



Strongest winds will occur during the overnight hours. Precautionary/Preparedness actions:

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.





After a series of atmospheric rivers moving through the region we have acquired a significant Pacific mid-latitude cyclone off our west coast.





The path of the low center of this cyclone is expected to cross in a northeast direction through the northern side of the Olympic peninsula.





It is the near perfect track for a strong Puget Sound windstorm event.





Bottom line: Expect strong south winds over the region, gusting up to 60mph. Power outages are likely, especially in Lake Forest Park and in more wooded areas of Shoreline.





I do not expect this storm to inflict widespread damage as with the November 19th east wind event, however downed trees and branches are still likely.





Forecast: Once we get through this storm on Tuesday the weather will calm down a bit for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 60°F.

Showers and partly cloudy skies return for the remainder of the week and through the weekend.

Temperatures will be near normal Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 50's and lows in the 40's.

For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com







